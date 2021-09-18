Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 40.4% in August

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $56.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Versus Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

