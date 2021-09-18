Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading Up 9.9%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

About Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

