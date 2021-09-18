Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.98 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

