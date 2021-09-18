Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 281,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,379,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

