Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Clearfield worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $604.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

