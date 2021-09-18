Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933,877 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

AVNS opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

