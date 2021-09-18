Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

