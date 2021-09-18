Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,414 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,139 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

SPWH opened at $17.65 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $774.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.