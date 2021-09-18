Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $28.61 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.