Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 6 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($196.29).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($34.62) per share, for a total transaction of £159 ($207.73).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,484 ($32.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,626.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,457.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.