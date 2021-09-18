Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 6 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($196.29).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($34.62) per share, for a total transaction of £159 ($207.73).
Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,484 ($32.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,626.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,457.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.
