VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VQS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -1.21. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About VIQ Solutions
