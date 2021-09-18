VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VQS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -1.21. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.