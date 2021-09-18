Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 328 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 33.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 271,785 shares of company stock worth $24,288,634 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,825,209. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

