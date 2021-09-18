Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

RXDX opened at $26.15 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

