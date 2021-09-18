Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Epizyme worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 376,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 291,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

