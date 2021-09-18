Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $59.23.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.