Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

