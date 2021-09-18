Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 38,303 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,303 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

