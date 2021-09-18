VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

VIZIO stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,898 shares of company stock worth $4,713,753 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,741,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

