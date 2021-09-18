VouchForMe Market Capitalization Achieves $299,537.49 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $299,537.49 and $37.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

