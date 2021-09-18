W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after buying an additional 242,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

