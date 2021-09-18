Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by Warburg Research

Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 price objective on the stock.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.