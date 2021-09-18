WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.49

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 4533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,621,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.