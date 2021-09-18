Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

FRA:BNR opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.11. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

