Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €83.36 ($98.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.11. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.