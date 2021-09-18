Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to post $163.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $830.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $978.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $993.30 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:HCC opened at $23.35 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

