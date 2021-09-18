Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,693,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 947,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1,422.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 112,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

