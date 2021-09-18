Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIRC. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

