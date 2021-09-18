Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post sales of $524.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $305.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

WAL opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

