Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens Sells 60,000 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,468,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21.

Donald Eugene Demens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$74,740.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00.

Shares of WEF stock remained flat at $C$2.04 on Friday. 1,176,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$723.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

