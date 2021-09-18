Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

