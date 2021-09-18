Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,266 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $506.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

