Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $8.58 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 138.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $608.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $609.65 and a 200-day moving average of $610.85. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $300.70 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

