Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $4.81 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $65.60 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.