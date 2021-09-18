Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,910 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHC stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

