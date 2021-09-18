Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 357,048 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357,048 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after purchasing an additional 89,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

