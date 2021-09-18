Westpac Banking Corp Has $17.54 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.04. 1,962,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.