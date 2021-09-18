Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,255 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $287.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.92 and its 200 day moving average is $338.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

