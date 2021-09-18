Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of WPM opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

