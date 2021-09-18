Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $41.95. Approximately 45,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,270,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

