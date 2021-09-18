Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 5.5% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.99. 5,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,111,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

