WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.99 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $731.36 million and $24.85 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00025896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007704 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 941,360,390 coins and its circulating supply is 741,360,389 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

