William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ASGN by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

