Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

