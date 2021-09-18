Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0496 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.