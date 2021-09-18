Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00174245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.22 or 0.07119037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.18 or 1.00087075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.24 or 0.00851494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.