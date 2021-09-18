WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.23% of IRadimed worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IRadimed alerts:

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,371 in the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.35 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $410.81 million, a PE ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.