WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 97.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.36. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $103.30 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

