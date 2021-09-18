WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of iStar worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

