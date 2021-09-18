WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $803,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 4,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 255,147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.38 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

