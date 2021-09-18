WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Vishay Precision Group worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 180,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $36.26 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

