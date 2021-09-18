WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in APi Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,904,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

